Gemmer Asset Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $45,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 349,637 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

FRT traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.96. 5,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,921. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.