BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TCPC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.25. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $812.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,857,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,776,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

