Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,184,000 after buying an additional 721,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $37,563,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $36,776,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $40,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.03. 378,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

