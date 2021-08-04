Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,835. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

