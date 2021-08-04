Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Krystal Murphy Nelson Acquires 650 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.54. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 28.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 31.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

