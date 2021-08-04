Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

NYSE HY traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. 1,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,566. The company has a market cap of $999.44 million, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.14. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

