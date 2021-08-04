Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($4.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

NASDAQ BEAM traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $94.22. 18,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after buying an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $21,516,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

