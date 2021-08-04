Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%.

Shares of NYSE NR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

