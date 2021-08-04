Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHG. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 54,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,090. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.