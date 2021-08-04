Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 1,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

