Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. 2,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,465. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26.

