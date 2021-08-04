Gemmer Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $372,443,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,308,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $228.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $231.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.