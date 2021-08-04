Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of ETW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,240. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

