Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 559 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,024. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of -273.12, a P/E/G ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $310.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.47.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

