Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.75.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.