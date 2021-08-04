AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $138.14. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $93.13 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

