Analysts Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.69%.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.90. 424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $48.52.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

