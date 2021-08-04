Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 30,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.