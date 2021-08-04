Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,657. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.