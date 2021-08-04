Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NXR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 10,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,513. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3
