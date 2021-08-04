Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NXR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 10,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,513. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

