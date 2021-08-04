iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. 9,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

