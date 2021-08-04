Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 656.60 ($8.58). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 644.60 ($8.42), with a volume of 267,775 shares changing hands.

RDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 647.27.

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

