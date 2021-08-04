Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Boosted by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.81. The company had a trading volume of 100,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.29. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

