Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$196.20. Cargojet shares last traded at C$194.20, with a volume of 47,117 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CJT. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 869.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 449.53%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,768.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

