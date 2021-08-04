Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Trimmed by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Truist raised their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $874.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $820.10. 3,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $805.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

