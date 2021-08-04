Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 2.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 3,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,082. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86.

