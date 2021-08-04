Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 6.9%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 4,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 224,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.