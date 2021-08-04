Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ingersoll Rand Put Options (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,409 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,753% compared to the average volume of 130 put options.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.
Shares of IR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. 456,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
