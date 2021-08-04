Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ingersoll Rand Put Options (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,409 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,753% compared to the average volume of 130 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. 456,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

