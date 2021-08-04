Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.54. 31,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,141. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.