Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $148.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.