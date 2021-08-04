Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period.

Shares of RSX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 273,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,116. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

