Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,132 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

FIVG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,888. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.50.

