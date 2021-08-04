DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,699. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

