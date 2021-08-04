Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Trimmed by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 4.0% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $33,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.60. The company had a trading volume of 66,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,615. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $263.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

