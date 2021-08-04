Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares Acquired by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,876,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRET traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 12,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,069. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

