KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,549,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,162,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $17.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,694.92. 17,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,492.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

