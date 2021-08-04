First Command Bank Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Command Bank trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 14.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 191,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $149.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,709 shares of company stock worth $23,524,306 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

