iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.67. 1,646,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,360,796. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

