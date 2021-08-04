Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80 to $6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.95. Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.57.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,860. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.