BLOCKv (VEE) Trading 32.5% Lower Over Last Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $23.23 million and approximately $165,543.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.56 or 0.00845080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00094371 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

