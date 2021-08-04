Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.47 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $19.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.84 billion to $19.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Eaton stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.96. 18,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

