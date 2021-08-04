BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$225.00

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CGJTF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.88.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.82. Cargojet has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $186.62.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.