BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$225.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CGJTF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.88.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.82. Cargojet has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

