BlitzPick Price Up 64.6% Over Last Week (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $742,398.13 and approximately $351.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded up 64.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001064 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036983 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00033228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000868 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

