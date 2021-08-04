BlackHat (BLKC) Market Cap Tops $2.69 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $281,750.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00101677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00144722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,493.43 or 1.00058773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.35 or 0.00844549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

