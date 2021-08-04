BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,716. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
