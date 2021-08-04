BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,716. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

