Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:JHAA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 12,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

