ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,140.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.89), with a volume of 45524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,104 ($14.42).

The company has a market cap of £781.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,059.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,085 ($14.18) per share, with a total value of £108,500 ($141,755.94). Also, insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

