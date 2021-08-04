ON Semiconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,901 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 14% compared to the average daily volume of 7,808 call options.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 393,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

