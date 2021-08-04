Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 34,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,596. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.