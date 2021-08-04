Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.54. Approximately 25,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 931,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,732,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,388.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,122,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $13,393,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

